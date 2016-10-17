LittleElmBigHero

January 30th is our Chick-fil-A spirit night event across the North Texas area. See the picture below for event times and locations.

For those in South Fort Worth and other surrounding cities, that may not be able to attend the January 30th event, we will also be hosting an event on Saturday January 28th from 2pm-4pm. The location is to be announced, but please mark these events on your calendars and come show your support for Detective Jerry Walker.